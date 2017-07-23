POLICE: One person killed in shooting in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Police are investing a shooting in the area of Keziah and Ocean Drive.

Police said it happened Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found there had been an altercation and during that time one individual was shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One resident, Pam Rudd, said she noticed the police lights flashing outside her window after the shooting happened.

“I was watching television and I seen the lights outside, so I got up. I was having dizzy spells. I got up and all I seen was fire trucks, sheriffs and all that,” Rudd said.

Rudd said she can’t believe something like this happened right in her backyard.

“This is the first, I mean this is the first time anything like that’s happened here,” Rudd said.

The incident is currently under investigation and the Oak Island Police are following up on leads developed at the scene.

If anyone has any information that they think may be helpful regarding this incident, can contact the Oak Island Police at 910-278-5595, oidetectives@gmail.com, or by calling 911.

Police said they won’t be releasing any more information until sometime tomorrow.