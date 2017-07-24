Man shot and killed in Oak Island identified

Shooting in Oak Island on July 23, 2017 (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island Police have identified the victim shot and killed over the weekend.

Police say Michael Christopher Auvil, 36, was shot at the corner of Ocean Drive and Keziah in Oak Island late Saturday night.

According to a news release, the shooter has also been identified and there is no ongoing danger to the public. The Oak Island Police Department is working with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office and reviewing the circumstances of the shooting to determine if charges will be filed.

Police say when they arrived, they found there had been a disturbance and during that time Auvil was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say if you have any information that might be helpful, call Oak Island Police at 910.278.5595 or call 911.