Murder-for-hire plot foiled after ‘hitman’ alerts police

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A murder-for-hire plot was foiled after the man solicited to commit the murder notified authorities, police say.

Greenville police say around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, an officer received a call from someone who reported a man, whom he met through mutual acquaintances, had tried to hire him to kill his wife.

Police say they began investigating and performed an undercover operation, which helped collect enough evidence to support the caller’s claims.

Within 12 hours, Greenville police arrested James Edward Smith, 35, and charged him with Solicitation to Commit First Degree Murder.

He had his first appearance this morning and remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million dollar bond. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.