Tillis: Sessions showed ‘good judgement’ with Russia probe recusal

Jeff Sessions
Jeff Sessions (Photo: USDOJ/Facebook)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — A day after President Trump referred to him in a tweet as “our beleaguered A.G.,” Jeff Sessions is getting some support from a North Carolina senator.

This morning Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) sent out a statement about Sessions.

“I’ve worked with Jeff Sessions for years, and while we certainly may not agree on the specifics of every issue, I believed he would be a great Attorney General because of his unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” the Tillis statement reads. “In the nearly six months he has led the Department of Justice, he has maintained that commitment every day and demonstrated why he was widely respected during his years as a U.S. Senator.”

President Trump yesterday took a shot at Sessions on Twitter writing, “So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?”

The president also last week said in an interview he never would have nominated Sessions to be the nation’s top law enforcement official if he had known the former senator from Alabama would recuse himself from the Russia investigation now being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But Tillis says Sessions did the right thing.

“While some may argue that he should not have recused himself from the Russia investigation, Attorney General Sessions demonstrated good judgement by doing so and removed all appearances of a potential conflict. The Attorney General’s recusal was ultimately made in the best interests of the Department of Justice and the country,” Tillis said in his statement. “Following eight years of organizational and accountability issues plaguing the Department of Justice, Attorney General Sessions’ leadership is needed now more than ever.”

It was not immediately clear what exactly motivated Tillis to make the statement, but it did come just a few hours after two more Trump tweets critical of Sessions. A Tillis spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for more information from WWAY.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump wrote in one of the posts.

