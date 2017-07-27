CFPUA board chairman’s July 27 GenX morning update

CFPUA has learned that if GenX levels are kept below 140 parts per trillion (ppt), no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime exposure to the most vulnerable population. (Source: WWAY)

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update on updated water sample results and new testing equipment at the Sweeney Water Plant.

Late yesterday afternoon, CFPUA received updated water sampling data from Eurofins for our Sweeney Water Plant. The most recent data shows levels of GenX below the NC DHHS health advisory goal of 140 ppt. See below for specific sampling data:

Sweeney WTP GenX Data (ng/L) -MRL 2 ng/L Date Raw Finished 6/26/17 149 156 6/28/17 87.5 120 6/30/17 68.6 89.5 7/3/17 55.6 55.4 7/5/17 93.9 87.4 7/7/17 136 132 7/10/17 102 145 7/12/17 93.0 122 7/14/17 114 113 7/15/17 194 127 7/16/17 336 250 7/17/17 166 286 7/18/17 128 185 7/19/17 112 137 7/20/17 84.9 115

CFPUA remains committed to providing the highest quality drinking water for our customers. We will continue to prioritize communication and transparency as we seek additional information.

For CFPUA customers who prefer water from an alternate source, CFPUA is offering free water from a ground source. This water is treated at CFPUA’s nanofiltration plant. On July 13, CFPUA sampled water at this Richardson Nanofiltration Plant—which serves the free water station at Ogden Park—for GenX and it was not detected. This water is supplied by aquifers that have not been affected by Chemours’ discharge of GenX.

Residential CFPUA customers may fill their clean personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park near the tennis courts at 615 Ogden Park Drive. This is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CFPUA will continue to offer this service until we confirm a trend line that is at or below the health advisory goal set by NC DHHS.

Testing equipment arrived yesterday for the pilot testing of GAC (granular activated carbon) at the Sweeney Water Plant. This testing station is being constructed on site, and the tests are designed to give CFPUA an idea of how effective this treatment option is in the removal of GenX and other per-fluorinated compounds.

GAC adsorption is a water treatment process that uses a granular media produced from carbon-based materials such as coal, coconut shells, peat, or wood that have been “activated” by heat and sometimes other manufacturing steps to yield the desired properties. There are many types of GAC media, and selection of an effective carbon for a given situation is frequently based on site-specific testing.

GAC is implemented in water treatment in one of two roles: as a filter-absorber, providing both filtration and adsorption functions or, as a post-filter contactor in which adsorption is the primary treatment objective. As the adsorptive capacity of the GAC becomes exhausted, microbial growth on the GAC can be used to convert some of the chemicals in the water to cell mass. This is referred to as biofiltration. The GAC filters at the Sweeney plant operate as biofilters.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more about the viability of this testing option.

CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner attended last night’s Water Wednesday—Just Facts: Evening with Scientists event.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.