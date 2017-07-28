CFPUA adds 3 locations for people to get free groundwater

WILMINGTON, NC (CFPUA) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has partnered with area churches and the City of Wilmington to organize a program that will provide groundwater from CFPUA’s Richardson Nanofiltration plant to citizens unable to get to the free water station at Ogden Park.

While the most recent sampling results from CFPUA indicate that levels of GenX are below the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services health goal of 140 parts per trillion, citizens who prefer an alternative water source may take part in this program.

Beginning Monday, July 31, churches will transport empty containers to Ogden Park where they will be filled with treated groundwater at no cost. Church volunteers will then bring the filled containers back to the designated churches, where customers can pick them up. Churches will be open for drop off between 9:00 am and 11:00 am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and for pick up between 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. on the same days.

Three churches in the greater downtown area will be offering drop-off and pick-up services:

Warner Temple AME Zion Church, 620 Nixon St., (910) 763-6308

St. Phillip AME Church, 815 N. 8 th St., (910) 762-3573

St., (910) 762-3573 Ephesus SDA Church, 1002 Castle St., (910) 762-7755

For citizens interested in participating, please find instructions below:

Drop off empty containers at one of the participating churches between 9:00 am and 11:00 am Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31. Containers should be clean, have caps, be marked with the person’s name and number, and be between one and five gallons in size. Containers should not have previously been used for chemicals, such as cleaning fluids or other liquids not suitable for consumption. They should also be non-breakable. Pick up filled containers between 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31.