Trump tweets John Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — President Trump this afternoon tweeted that he has a new chief of staff in Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Kelly would replace Reince Priebus as the president’s top aide.

The White House has not made a formal announcement either of Priebus departing or Kelly coming aboard. President Trump’s tweets did include a thank you to Priebus for his work.

The move comes a week after Mr. Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director. The move led to the resignation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer and had reportedly long been blocked by Priebus. Scaramucci has reportedly blamed Priebus of leaking stories about him to reporters.

