Wilmington Police looking for missing endangered woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing endangered woman.

Police said Debra Cavenaugh Blades, 61, was last seen yesterday driving a 2012 white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks.

Police said the vehicle should have a NC tag of CAB5862. Blades is described as a white female 5′ 7″ and weighs approx 190 lbs. She has shoulder length reddish brown hair, brown eyes, and is medium complexion.

Police said Blades may be experiencing a confused or altered mental state. She was last seen in the area of Stonington Drive wearing blue denim shorts and a white t-shirt.

If you see Blades, please contact the WPD and or call 911.