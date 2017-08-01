GRAPHIC: Woman writes Facebook post about flesh eating bacteria in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach city and South Carolina state leaders are aware of a Facebook post on Sunday from a woman who said her mother contracted a flesh eating bacteria in Myrtle Beach.

Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, said they are aware of the post, but they have not had any reports or contact about it.

The post has more than 41,000 shares as of 11:40 a.m. Monday.

In the post, it says the woman came in contact with the bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach, but does not say where.

“The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident,” Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post. “At this point, all we have is a Facebook post, with no confirmation.”

Officials with North Myrtle Beach and with Horry County haven’t had any reports either.

Robert Yanity, spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said they are looking into the post, but did not have any information on water quality.

The city said “Our ocean water quality is tested twice weekly, with excellent results. If we can determine where such contact may have occurred, we can order additional water quality tests to determine whether any connection exists.”

Our media partner, the Sun News, said hospital workers at UNC Medical Center have confirmed the woman is in the ICU, but declined to comment on her condition.

Tom Hughes, spokesman for the medical center, said her family requested to not have any information released, according to the Sun News.