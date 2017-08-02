Decades of waiting brings about new jail facility

The jail cost $16,000,000 to construct and took about 14 months to build. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — After months of work and more than three decades of waiting, Bladen County is getting a new jail. It was 36 years in the making and worth $16,000,000.

The first request for a new jail in Bladen County was made in 1981. Sheriff James McVicker is excited it’s finally happening.

“The employees are very thrilled about it,” McVicker said.

For the first time, The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will have a state of the art facility, worth $16,000,000.

“I’m very proud of our new evidence storage. We have video arraignment, which will save us a lot of time on transporting inmates for first appearances and so forth and everything is just brand new, very nice,” McVicker said.

He said the conditions in the old jail, which was built in 1964, were terrible.

“Anybody that thinks we don’t need a new jail, I would be glad to give them a tour and let them see it,” McVicker said.

The jail was under construction for 14 months and is going through final inspection. The old jail could hold up to 78 prisoners while the new one can hold 220 prisoners.

McVicker hopes all of the staff will be moved into the new jail by the middle of September.