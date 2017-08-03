Power restored to Hatteras, Ocracoke islands

OCRACOKE, Hyde County (WCTI) — Transmission power has been restored to Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island, officials with Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

All the work was completed Thursday afternoon and testing confirmed power had been restored. Electricity conservation appeals have been lifted and people can begin to return to both locations.

Earlier Thursday, crews working around the clock had pushed up the power restoration date for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, with authorities saying full power would be back online by as early a Friday and no later than Saturday.

The mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras Island were lifted Thursday afternoon to allow CHEC to complete the safe stabilization of the power grid. Visitors traveling to Hatteras Island may consider an alternate route from the west to expedite travel. From I-95 in North Carolina, take US-64 East towards Rocky Mount. Follow US-64 East through Williamston and Plymouth, NC. From Plymouth, NC keep going east to Roanoke Island and follow Highway 12 South to Hatteras Island.

On Ocracoke Island, Hyde County officials will be holding an event Friday morning to gather information from businesses about the economic impact of the week-long outage. The Hyde County manager, director of planning and economic development and public information officer will be hosting the meeting at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Ocracoke Community Center.

The goal, said Hyde County PIO Donnie Shumate, is “to begin building a case for restitution of the economic losses related to the power event.”

He said information on how to file claims with the county will be made available for both businesses and individuals.