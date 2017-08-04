Man dead after early-morning shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is dead this morning after a shooting in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson said officers responded to 1910 Castle Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after reports of someone being shot.

Willie Russell Jackson, 66, of Wilmington was found dead on the front porch of the home and appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

Friends describe Jackson as a very loving and funny person.

They say he recently watched his granddaughter graduate from high school.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.

