Stuff the Bus is helping students in need get school supplies

Stuff the Bus collecting school supplies (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER AND PENDER COUNTIES, NC (WWAY) — Communities in Schools of Cape Fear wrapped up their annual Stuff the Bus campaign this weekend.

With a new school year approaching fast, buying supplies for the classroom can be stressful, but the Stuff the Bus campaign is helping out.

“That’s one less thing that students and families have to worry about as far as coming to school and engaging and learning ya know. If they know their equip with everything that they need they will be able to focus better in the classroom,” Program Director Marrio Jeter said.

Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, Stuff the Bus campaign is helping students in need and teachers, in both New Hanover and Pender Counties.

“Every little bit helps and it goes a long way,” Jeter said.

Paper, pencils and book bags along with many other items are in the bus waiting to be handed out.

“A kid getting a new book bag is just like an adult getting a new car,” Jeter said.

Jeter said he is overwhelmed with the amount of support from the community.

“People have been coming out and donating generously because they really want to be able to have teachers, teach and not worry about students not coming to school equip with the supplies that they need,” Jeter said.

Scott Drew who donated said, “giving is better than receiving, ya know just giving out is always better than taking from somebody. When I was a kid, I needed something, ya know, and I had people give to me, so if I can give back it’s always a great thing.”

One volunteer said she wanted to pay it forward because you never know when you might be the one in need.

“One book or one sheet of paper you never know how it can change someone, the fact that someone offered the help,” Stuff the Bus volunteer Tykera Nelson said.

Jeter said he plans for the bus to be so stuffed, the door might not close.

Even if you didn’t get a chance to donate this weekend, donations are accepted year-round.

Click here to learn more about donating supplies.