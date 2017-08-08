Water main break affecting southwestern Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities customers in the southwestern end of the county are experiencing low water pressure and outages this morning.

County Manager Ann Hardy says a 24-inch water line broke overnight resulting in water issues from Shallotte to the South Carolina state line.

Crews are working now to repair the break. The county says work is expected to last all day and that customers should be prepared to be without water all day.

The county says when complete there is the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advises consumers to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.