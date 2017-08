LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Fayetteville man who is accused of fraud involving new cell phones was arrested Tuesday.

Leland Police charged 26-year-old Daniel Kwaku Gbediame with Obtaining Property by False Pretense in the amount of more than $11,000 in new cell phones.

Police say the arrest took place on Rice Gate Way and Lillibridge Drive in Brunswick Forest.

The case is still pending further investigation at this time. Gbediame received a $10,000 secure bond.