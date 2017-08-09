Wilmington man charged with involuntary manslaughter in overdose death

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Police arrested a man for involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly delivered and administered a fatal substance that killed someone.

Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar said Hunter McRae Morgan, 32, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Conspiracy, Possession with Intent to Sell, or Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, and Sell or Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Klamar said the charges are the result of an investigation by the Sunset Beach Police stemming from an incident on December 16, 2016. On this date, officers and rescue personnel were dispatched to an unresponsive man on Great Egret Circle in Sandpiper Bay. Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene but were unsuccessful. 

The investigation determined that not only did Mr. Morgan allegedly deliver the fatal substance to the deceased, but Mr. Morgan allegedly administered the substance into the deceased’s body. Evidence collected at the scene as well as toxicology reports on the deceased led investigators to believe that the death was a result of Acryl-Fentanyl toxicity (overdose).

Klamar said Morgan was indicted on his charges on August 7, 2017. Morgan was arrested in Wilmington without incident on August 8, 2017, and is currently being held in the Brunswick County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

