Protesters pull down Confederate statue at old Durham County courthouse

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A crowd of protesters gathered outside the old Durham County courthouse on Main Street Monday in opposition to a Confederate monument in front of the government building.

Above it, is a statue representing a soldier who fought in the civil war.

“It needs to be removed,” said Loan Tran, an organizer. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

There are similar monuments in several cities around North Carolina.

 

Tran doesn’t want to see it anymore.

“When I see a confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration,” she said.

Organizers say tonight’s protest is a reaction to the events in Charlottesville this past weekend.

“People can be mobilized and people are angry and when enough people are angry, we don’t have to look to politicians to sit around in air conditions and do nothing when we can do things ourselves,” said Takiyah Thompson, a protester.

The statue is on county property.

In an email to CBS North Carolina, Durham County spokeswoman Dawn Dudley says:

“Due to a North Carolina state law passed a few years ago, Durham County is prohibited from removing or making substantive alteration to historical monuments and memorials. I share this to say that there is a statute in place making the efforts you mention below difficult to move forward. I would assume that the only thing possible are steps to reverse the law.”

This statue has been the center of controversy before after graffiti was spray painted on it a few years ago.

The group that met Monday say their purpose is to “smash white supremacy.”

  • Heimie Schmelter

    It’s clearly evident who needs to be charged with willful destruction of government property! Nothing like a camera and idiot in the same sentence. Sort of like “cluster” and “circle”.

  • Chance Nottaken

    Hey, let’s erase history by taking this statue down. I dont work so I have the time. There it’s down. Why are these white supremacists still here? I thought we took the statue down.

  • guest45

    this entire bunch of young people have absolutely no value to the future of this country, they are all lazy and fat and troublemakers, they have entered property that does not belong to them and vandalized property that does not belong to them, this is the “entiilement” group that can justify coming on your property and destroying your shrubbery because they do not like the shape of it, this is insane that these self entitled brats feel like they are free to vandalize, mutilate, and destroy property that does not belong to them, we have their pics, the law should have them all arrested before the end of the day or we know that the law only apply’s to one group of people, so let’s see how law enforcement handles this one.

    Each of those vandals needs a court record to follow them the rest of their lives so that future employers realize what a nutcase they are hiring!

  • 4Justice

    Lefties blithely breaking the law. Destroy anything they disagree with, rather than going through regular channels. Just another temper tantrum. Nothing new,

  • brucefl56

    They need to arrest the bunch of them, clearly full of hatred.

  • cheese101

    Criminally charge those involved and spend tax money to fix the statute.

