Expanded kids area and Pre-K pass to debut at Carowinds next spring

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – Carowinds will debut a newly expanded kids area, Camp Snoopy, opening for the spring 2018 season.

Formerly known as Planet Snoopy, Camp Snoopy will feature new rides, a climb and play area and a more natural looking midway that celebrates the beauty of the Carolina wilderness.

The Camp Snoopy playtime spot will feature five new rides.

In addition, an 8,000 square foot climb and play area, Beagle Scout Acres, will be added.

Carowinds will also introduce the Pre-K Pass, a free season pass specifically for children. The Pre-K Pass provides complimentary admission for kids three to five years of age throughout the 2018 season as well as the remainder of 2017. Online pre-registration is required.

“The expansion of our kids’ area along with the introduction of the Pre-K Pass puts Carowinds as a top destination for families,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “The new Camp Snoopy area joins our world-class attractions such as the record-breaking Fury 325 giga coaster and the massive Carolina Harbor water park in offering features that meet the needs of guests ranging from three to 23 to 93, providing unique opportunities for creating family memories.”

