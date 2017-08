print

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County lottery winner Marie Holmes is holding another back to school giveaway this weekend.

Holmes won $188 million dollars in February of 2015.

On Saturday, the Marie Holmes Foundation & Kids Connect will be providing free school supplies and food for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

The giveaway is at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.