Brandon Council (Photo: Conway Police)

Conway police have a person of interest they are looking for in connection with a deadly bank robbery on Monday , according to Lt. Selena Small with Conway police.

Two bank employees were killed during the robbery at the CresCom Bank on 16th Avenue in Conway.

The two killed were identified as Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Police are looking for Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, N.C., who is also wanted for a separate bank robbery in North Carolina, Small said.

The North Carolina bank robbery happened at a BB&T bank on S. Tarboro Street in Wilson on August 11, according to Wilson police. Council is wanted for common law robbery for that incident.

Small said local police “have reason to believe he may have been in the Conway area and are following up leads at this time.”

Police have not confirmed if Council is a suspect for the Conway incident, but said they want to question him.

Conway police were first alerted to the incident through a bank alarm around 1:16 p.m. on Monday.

When officers got on scene, they found two employees inside the bank dead from injuries sustained during the robbery.

Police said the man then stole one of the victim’s cars and left the area.

Small asks the public to look at the pictures above to see if they know Council. She said he could could possibly change his hairstyle and included pictures of him with long hair and short hair.

The suspect was last seen in one of the victim’s cars, which is a white 4-door Chrysler 200 with SC tags IZM457. It has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that states “River Life.”

Anyone with any information on these murders or the location of Brandon Council is asked to contact law enforcement immediately and do not approach Council.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)