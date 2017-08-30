Police: Man arrested after jumping in ocean to run from officers

Zachary Kingsbury (Photo: Pender County Jail)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police arrested a man who officers say jumped out of a car in Surf City and then into the ocean before ending up in North Topsail Beach hours later Wednesday.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan said around 4:15 p.m., a car drove fast past officers so they pulled the car over.

After an officer noticed some sort of controlled substance inside and asked one of the men, identified as Zachary Kingsbury, 20, to step out of the car, that’s when Kingsbury he took off running.

Shanahan says one of the passengers was arrested.

He said Kingsbury went into the ocean, so officers got a drone in the air to follow him.

After following the man via drone until the battery died, Shanahan said officer called the Coast Guard and North Topsail Beach Police for help because they knew the man was swimming toward North Topsail.

Pender EMS, a fire marine unit and Surf City Fire Department also responded.

Finally around 7:45 p.m. North Topsail Beach Police arrested Kingsbury near the water near the Wicker Avenue beach access.

Shanahan said Kingsbury was taken to the Pender County Jail.