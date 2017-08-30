Neighbors set up lemonade stand for Harvey victims

Neighborhood friends and kids set up lemonade and cookie stand to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of neighborhood friends and kids came together in Wilmington to set up a lemonade and cookie stand to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The lemonade stand started around 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Country Club Road in Wilmington.

One event organizer, Marilyn Rush, said she was looking for some way to help those in need, and thought a lemonade stand would be a fun way for her kids to get involved.

“My sister lives in Houston and is out of her home now and my friend who’s helping me has the same situation, so we’re trying to do what little we can to send some money to those who need help,” Rush said.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the group had already raised $300 to help those impacted by the storm.

They plan on donating the proceeds to JJ Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.

 

  • Marilyn Rush

    We ended up raising $1500!!

