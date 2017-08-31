See unreasonably high gas prices? Price gouging law in effect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices have skyrocketed at local pumps and we are receiving calls from concerned drivers about price gouging.

One caller said it is $2.55 a gallon on Gordon Road.   Price gouging laws go into effect when North Carolina is in a state of emergency.

Earlier today, Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order No. 18, declaring an abnormal market disruption for gasoline in North Carolina based on the temporary shutdown of Texas and Louisiana fuel refineries due to Hurricane Harvey. As a result, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a time of crisis is now in effect statewide for the next 45 days.

Governor Roy Cooper has asked in the past to report prices that seem unreasonably high to the Attorney General’s Office.

You can report price gouging three ways:
1)  File a complaint online at ncdoj.gov.

2)Mail us a complaint to: Consumer Protection Division
Attorney General’s Office
Mail Service Center 9001
Raleigh, NC 27699-9001

3)Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM (toll-free within North Carolina) or 919-716-6000.
What should I report?

The Associated Press reports that Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey’s effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The Georgia-based company said in a statement that it expects to shut off the line Thursday. The company had already closed down another line that transports primarily diesel and aviation fuels.

The pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South’s gasoline.

In September 2016, a leak and gas spill in Alabama that closed the Colonial Pipeline led to days of empty gas station pumps and higher prices in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The company didn’t say how long it expects the closure to last, saying it will know more when workers can evaluate its facilities.

 

  • Gaylyn Steelman

    Well price gouging is in Leland NC for sure..Both Citgos on Village Road one is 299.9 and the other is 285.9 this is crazy!! Go Gas has closed up! Why does this have to happen to us?

  • earlrichards

    To avoid the Texas/Big Oil gasoline price rip-off, plug your Tesla Model X, electric car into your household, solar array.

  • Sherrie Dunlap

    Hell it’s already $2.59 at that new Exxon on 17, past Leland. Why?!! I paid $2.06 at the Murphy so why would the Exxon charge $2.59?!!

  • sandra D nicholson

    gas gouging in Franklin nc gas at village trader on bryson city road has went up from 2.29 yesterday to 2.49 today to 2.89 tonight . they have lost my business for sure. When asked the owner said there is a hurricane and smiled. Not to american in my book.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      I hate to say it, but it is “today’s American”. This country has gotten so greedy for the almighty dollar, some businesses will use any opportunity or excuse to capitalize on the misfortune of others no matter how bad off they are. People selling cases of water for 50 dollars, gas at 5.00/gallon. Such a pitiful shame…

  • DeWhit

    Gas prices will keep increasing as oil companies and pipeline operators and fuel wholesalers see another opportunity to gouge the public and see some more windfall revenue. It has always been this way.
    The faster that electric vehicles come on the market, the better for all of us.
    A flood in a large solar array does not cause health problems or kill anything. Gas has to go.

    • guest45

      fastest way to make gasoline go away is quit using it, and do not order anything that uses gasoline to transport it and do not turn on your light switch, the pwoer companies use gas vehicles to maintain your access to power, the more people that refuse to support anything petroleum related, the sooner this evil product will disappear.

