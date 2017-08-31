See unreasonably high gas prices? Price gouging law in effect

print

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices have skyrocketed at local pumps and we are receiving calls from concerned drivers about price gouging.

One caller said it is $2.55 a gallon on Gordon Road. Price gouging laws go into effect when North Carolina is in a state of emergency.

Earlier today, Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order No. 18, declaring an abnormal market disruption for gasoline in North Carolina based on the temporary shutdown of Texas and Louisiana fuel refineries due to Hurricane Harvey. As a result, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a time of crisis is now in effect statewide for the next 45 days.

Governor Roy Cooper has asked in the past to report prices that seem unreasonably high to the Attorney General’s Office.

You can report price gouging three ways:

1) File a complaint online at ncdoj.gov.

2)Mail us a complaint to: Consumer Protection Division

Attorney General’s Office

Mail Service Center 9001

Raleigh, NC 27699-9001

3)Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM (toll-free within North Carolina) or 919-716-6000.

What should I report?

The Associated Press reports that Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey’s effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The Georgia-based company said in a statement that it expects to shut off the line Thursday. The company had already closed down another line that transports primarily diesel and aviation fuels.

The pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South’s gasoline.

In September 2016, a leak and gas spill in Alabama that closed the Colonial Pipeline led to days of empty gas station pumps and higher prices in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The company didn’t say how long it expects the closure to last, saying it will know more when workers can evaluate its facilities.