Wilmington Bypass, I-140 project on schedule according to NCDOT

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

I-140 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The I-140/Wilmington Bypass Project is scheduled to open for traffic in late December, 2017.

Officials with the North Carolina DOT say the department is currently finishing the last four of the 19 bridges on the I-140/Wilmington Bypass Project.  Two structures in New Hanover and two structures in Brunswick County.

The roadway portion of the project is 90% complete, the DOT reports, adding that they are beginning the final layer of asphalt surface in New Hanover County this week

Although travel lanes will be opening soon, drivers will likely see construction crews performing work on secondary roads: Mt. Misery Road and Cedar Hill Road, until summer, 2018.

This will include completing bridge and roadway construction on Cedar Hill Road, south of the new I-140 interchange and installing a concrete box culvert and completing roadway construction on Mt. Misery Road south of the new I-140 interchange.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Sam Durham

    What has happened to the military cutoff project? Been sitting idle for TWO YRS.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      This is a NCDOT project. Do you really expect that this project would be completed to a “schedule” and within “budget”? Two words that are NOT in the NCDOT vocabulary or dictionary, “schedule” and “budget”. Never on time and on an open checkbook… that’s something you can always count on!

  • Gina Sox

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
NCDOT gives update on I-140 repaving, crash victim wants roads back to even
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Would you know where to go? List of area evacuation routes
Read More»
Golf Cart driving
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Carolina Beach and NCDOT join for golf cart driving workshop
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments