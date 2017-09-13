Wilmington Bypass, I-140 project on schedule according to NCDOT

I-140 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The I-140/Wilmington Bypass Project is scheduled to open for traffic in late December, 2017.

Officials with the North Carolina DOT say the department is currently finishing the last four of the 19 bridges on the I-140/Wilmington Bypass Project. Two structures in New Hanover and two structures in Brunswick County.

The roadway portion of the project is 90% complete, the DOT reports, adding that they are beginning the final layer of asphalt surface in New Hanover County this week.

Although travel lanes will be opening soon, drivers will likely see construction crews performing work on secondary roads: Mt. Misery Road and Cedar Hill Road, until summer, 2018.

This will include completing bridge and roadway construction on Cedar Hill Road, south of the new I-140 interchange and installing a concrete box culvert and completing roadway construction on Mt. Misery Road south of the new I-140 interchange.