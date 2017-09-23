Remembering Ida Mayhew, owner of Goody Goody Omelet House

Goody Goody Omelet House (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many regulars of the Goody Goody Omelet House now know the owner, Ida Mayhew died Monday at the age of eighty-nine-years-old.

“Yeah, they serve omelets in heaven,” close friend of Mayhew, Matt Ham said.

The answer to a question he asked when he received the news about Mayhew’s death.

“So, I get this picture of Miss Mayhew doing what she did and that was just make incredible food, but she made the food taste better, ya know. So it just hit me, yeah they make omelets in heaven and they’re the best you’ve ever tasted,” Ham said.

Mayhew has been a part of Ham’s life for as long as he can remember. A place that people would go for breakfast became like home to him.

“Miss Mayhew touched so many people who were there that her spirit won’t leave that place for sure. Miss Mayhew was generous, she was selfless and she was humble and I think that those three things make up a true, great human being,” Ham said.

Mayhew was eighty-nine-years-old when she died, but dedicated 40 years of life to owning her business.

“She worked up until the very day she passed away at 89 years old,” Ham said.

She enjoyed her job, serving customers and will be missed in the community.

“She left a legacy in the lives of people that will be remembered forever and she’s a true champion of this community and it’s an honor to celebrate her,” Ham said.

One thing he hopes people take from the way Mayhew lived is to never doubt the impact one person can have on others.

Mayhew’s funeral was Saturday, but the Goody Goody Omelet House will continue to run as her son will carry out her legacy there.