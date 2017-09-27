Police: Man lying in street hit, killed by car

An investigation continues after Wilmington Police said a driver hit a man lying in the road (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An investigation into a deadly car crash continues Wednesday morning after the driver of a car ran over a man who was lying in the middle of Wooster Street. That’s according to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson.

Police said the call came in shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that a man was lying in the middle of Wooster Street near the 600 block and that the driver of the vehicle was unable to see the man until it was too late.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to determine if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The name of the victim and driver are unavailable at this time. No charges have been filed.