Whiteville City Schools vote against merger

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — One school district is for and the other is against consolidation.

Whiteville City Schools voted against merging with Columbus County Schools at their school board meeting Monday night.  Click here to read the resolution.

According to the resolution board members passed, Whiteville City Schools maintains consistent enrollment, is financially stable, and that a merger of the two systems would demonstrate a significant loss of state funding.

Yesterday morning, the Columbus County School Board unanimously approved a resolution to consolidate.

The final decision comes down to Columbus County Commissioners.

