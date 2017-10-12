Film leaders excited about the future of Hollywood East

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday Governor Roy Cooper signed legislation eliminating the sunset date on the state’s film incentive program.

That is exciting news for the future of productions here in the Port City.

Supporters said this change is a big incentive for production companies to bring their films and TV shows to Wilmington.

They can bring a production here without worries that the grant will end in three years.

The state currently offers a rebate funded through the NC film and entertainment grant.

Bill Vassar, the Executive Vice President at Screen Gems Studios said this is great news for the Cape Fear.

He has already been busy reaching out to those interested in coming back.

“Now we can go out and we can solicit new shows that know they can stay here and it’s great for the town because it provides work for hundreds. Each show provides work for hundreds of people,” Vassar said.

Vassar said the buzz that Hollywood East is open again for business is not only the talk of North Carolina, but the talk of LA as well.