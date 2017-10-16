19-year-old woman shot in Wilmington on life support

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified a woman shot on Saturday night.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 700 block of South 13 Street and Wooster Street at 10:30 PM.

WPD said when the officers arrived they located Savannah Miller, 19, who was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

She remains on life support as of Monday Morning.

If anyone has any information, contact WPD or use Text a Tip.