CFPUA files lawsuit against Chemours and Dupont

Cape Fear River on June 14, 2017 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chemours is facing another lawsuit in federal court, this one filed by CFPUA.

CFPUA announced Monday afternoon that they filed a complaint in federal district court against Chemours and Dupont.

It alleges that the conduct of Chemours and Dupont was “willful and wanton”, meaning that it was done with a reckless regard for the rights and safety of others, which provides a basis for punitive damages.

GenX has been the talk of the Port City since June when it was revealed Chemours was discharged the unregulated chemical into the Cape Fear River.

The discovery led to a new environmental law and an expanded state scene panel that is taking a closer look at GenX and its potential health effects.

The state has since ordered Chemours to stop discharging GenX into the river.

Earlier this month, a Wilmington man filed a class action lawsuit against Chemours.