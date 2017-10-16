Wilmington Police identify man shot and killed Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has identified the man shot and killed on Saturday afternoon.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, officers responded to a report of a man shot at South 6th Street and Castle Street around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Percy Woods, 40, who was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Woods later died as a result of his injuries.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating and treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD or use Text a Tip.

