WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two bears formerly on display at Tregembo Animal Park are headed to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, according to PETA.

PETA says their relocation is the result of a settlement reached in a lawsuit filed in August by two residents.

The lawsuit claimed that the zoo’s treatment of the bears, named Ben and Booger, violated North Carolina’s anti-cruelty statute.

PETA says the settlement agreement allows the plaintiffs to challenge Tregembo in court, should the animal park acquire any new bears.

We reached out to Tregembo, but they are currently closed.