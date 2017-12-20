Thousands raised for CFCC professor in need of transplant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In just one month the community, and Cape Fear Community College, has come together to raise nearly $27,000 for CFCC History Professor Bob Brennan.

Brennan has cystic fibrosis and is in need of a double lung transplant. The total cost of the operation is $1.2 million. Brennan’s insurance covers everything but the recovery process.

That is why Brennan is trying to raise $40,000 to make sure he can get back on his feet.

Right now, Brennan is in Durham getting therapy and various tests in preparation for surgery.

During this time, Brennan said knowing how much support he has in the area is helping him get through it all.

“You know in the middle of the night I’m laying here, I’m tired, you know I’m exhausted from physical therapy and I’m wondering what the future holds,” Brennan said. “It’s really nice to know that there’s a whole community out there pulling for me. It makes me feel like I’m not alone in this battle. That I have support, and that’s really, I mean, you can’t even put a value on that.”

Brennan hopes to know by the new year where he will be placed on the transplant list and when the surgery will be.

For more on his story, and how you can help, click here.