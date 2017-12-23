Bladen deputies investigate shooting near Kelly

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff’s James McVicker said today his office is currently investigating a shooting in the Kelly area that happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we are working to get all the details in this case,” McVicker said. “What we know at this time is that a boat was stolen in New Hanover County on December 17, and the owner of the shop where the boat had been left for repair received information the boat might be located in Bladen County.”

McVicker said the owner of the shop went to Bladen County looking for leads on the boat and came upon some men at an abandoned lumber mill on NC 210. The lumber mill, Squires Timber, was closed several years ago but had several building large enough to hide a boat.

The shop owner, David Wayne Gore 57 of Wilmington came across two men loading scrap metal in a truck. Gore confronted them and during this confrontation he shot one of the individuals in the head.

The man who was shot, Allen W. Blanchard, 34, of Wilmington, was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Center from the scene in critical condition.

The third man involved, Ryan Ciro Thau, 33, of Wilmington was not injured.

“The owners of Squires Timber did not know any of the individuals involved and did not know they were on the property and had given no one permission to be on the property,” McVicker said. “Based on the information as we know it now, we have arrested and charged Gore with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Gore is currently being held in Bladen County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. We have also arrested and charged Thau with Felonious larceny. Thau is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.”

The stolen boat was not found.

McVicker emphasized the investigation was ongoing and would update the situation as the case evolved.