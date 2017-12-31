South Carolina sets aside $19.6M as investigation continues into lottery glitch

The South Carolina Board of Commissioners has set aside $19.6 million to deal with a Christmas Day lottery glitch.

In a statement earlier this week, lottery officials said they experienced a “programming error” for those who bought Holiday Cash “Add-A-Play” tickets between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. Christmas night.

This particular lottery is won by players matching three symbols in a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line. In a standard game, no more than five identical play symbols should appear in a single play.

Officials say, instead of standard play, the glitch caused the same play symbols to repeat in all nine available play areas.

After the glitch was revealed and lottery players were left unable to claim winnings in the game, residents called for the S.C. Board of Commissioners to do something.

According to a news release issued Friday evening, state lottery officials have decided to set aside nearby $20 million in connection with the problem.

Officials say this is the potential amount represented by the tickets displaying nine Christmas trees in the game.

In addition, the board said they are directing staff to continue legal research and investigation, including seeking further cooperation from Intralot and the potential validation of claims.

The release said the board intends to meet again prior to the end of January to consider the matter further.

Those who played the game are being asked to continue to hold onto their tickets.