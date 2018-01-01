Fire severely damages historic Rose Hill church

ROSE HILL, NC (WCTI) — A historic church in the Duplin County community of Rose Hill was devastated Monday morning by a massive fire.

WCTI reports that the roof to the Rose Hill United Methodist Church’s main building, which opened in 1920, is completely gone.

Roads surrounding the church on 314 East Church Street are closed while fire crews continue mop up work as of 11 a.m. Multiple departments from Duplin County are responding, including Teachey, Wallace and Rose Hill fire departments.

The call came in for the blaze shortly after 8 a.m., authorities say.