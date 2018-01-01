Two people fatally shot in North Topsail Beach home, suspect arrested

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A 911 call led officers to a home in North Topsail Beach, where a man told them he had just shot two people inside the home, according to police.

North Topsail Beach Police say officers responded to a home on 3rd Avenue off NC Hwy 210 around 1:15 a.m.

According to a news release from the Town of North Topsail Beach, a man standing in the doorway of the home told officers he shot two people.

When officers and Onslow County deputies checked the home, they found a man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

No one else was inside the home.

McKinsey Ray Britton, 28, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder.

Britton is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday in Onslow County Court.

The victims’ names and information are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.