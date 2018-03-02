NC deputy killed in crash while coming to aid other officer at chase

A Scotland County deputy was killed Thursday night in a crash on Old Wire Road in the Wagram community of Scotland County as he was en-route to help another deputy involved in a high speed chase on that road, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Kersey identified that deputy as 24-year-old Alexis “Thunder” Eagle Locklear.

- Advertisement -

When he approached a curve he ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Trooper B.G. Jones with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

N.C. Highway Patrol’s special accident team is investigating the crash. The patrol car is being housed in a storage unit until the investigation is complete.

Related Article: Authorities look for man who shot at deputy in Fayetteville

Locklear became a full time sworn deputy with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2017, according to Sheriff Kersey. He was assigned to the Patrol Division, Shift C. He graduated from Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training on May 4, 2017, in Lumberton, North Carolina, Kersey said in a statement.

Kersey said Locklear was “loved, honored and respected. He brought great joy and pleasure in our hearts and spirits in our time of having him as a brother in this family we like to call home, here at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff Kersey released the following statement:

“On Thursday, March 1, 2018, Deputy Alexis “Thunder” Eagle Locklear, (#143), was tragically killed while responding to assist another officer who was actively pursuing a suspect in a vehicle chase. Deputy Locklear was involved in a single vehicle accident while traveling down Old Wire Road near Arch Mclean Road in Wagram, North Carolina.

Deputy Locklear was twenty four years old at the time of his death. Deputy Locklear became a full time sworn deputy with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2017. He was assigned to the Patrol Division, Shift C. He graduated from Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training on May 4, 2017, in Lumberton, North Carolina.

This is an incredibly sad day for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and for the community we love and serve and for the law enforcement community as a whole.

Deputy Locklear was loved, honored and respected. He brought great joy and pleasure in our hearts and spirits in our time of having him as a brother in this family we like to call home, here at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Locklear will forever be in our hearts and minds. His memory will continue to live on as we continue the good fight that the Lord has called us to.

Please keep the family, friends and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers

Funeral arrangements will be posted as soon as the information is available.