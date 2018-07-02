UPDATE: Lake Waccamaw shuts off, turns on water to town

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Lake Waccamaw officially shut off water to the town late Monday night, and it was back on about an hour later.

The town says it was due to a broken water main. The town said the repairs would be finished by 6 p.m., but late this afternoon, the water was still on as crews tried to reach the broken main.

At about 10 p.m., Town Manager Harry Foley told WWAY crews had turned off the water.

Then just after 11 p.m., Foley said the leak was repaired and the water was back on. He said it will take some time until pressure is restored to parts of the town.

A Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until the sample results are released.

You can check the town’s website for updates or call town hall during business hours.