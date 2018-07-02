4th of July: Where you can watch fireworks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/WBTW) — The 4th of July is just days away and there are lots of celebrations planned in communities across the Cape Fear.

Carolina Beach will be host its celebration Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Boardwalk.

Surf City will also hold 4th of July festivities Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at Soundside Park.

The fun in downtown Wilmington kicks off along the riverfront Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

The biggest festival in our area is in Southport, where the NC 4th of July Festival holds its fireworks display is at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Down in Myrtle Beach, you can see fireworks both Tuesday and Wednesday in a variety of locations.