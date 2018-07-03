Citizenship granted to dozens at Southport naturalization ceremony

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Gaining U.S. citizenship is not easy for thousands who come into our country.

Today, nearly 80 new Americans were given legal status in Southport after months and even years of going through the process.

There are a host of eligibility requirements that take 3 to 5 years of living in the U-S before someone can begin the naturalization process.

After applying and testing, these people take that oath of citizenship.

“I’m very excited and proud and honored to actually now vote one day here,” said Nadya Keyser who came to the country with her husband to be and now teaches at New Hanover County High School.

For 23 years Southport has hosted a naturalization of immigrants who have lived and work in the U.S. and applied to gain their citizenship.

It’s that path to citizenship that has caused a major political and humanitarian debate in our country.

“I think its something that the entire nation is having a conversation about with the intense fear that the undocumented immigrants have of being caught and deported back to their country or where they came from,” said Daniel Cortes Mendez.

The political climate motivated Aurelio Cortes Rivera to seek legal status after decades of being a permanent resident on a green card.

“I decided to get involved and the only way to get involved is to have citizenship and have the right to vote,” said Cortes Rivera.

His family now hoping his months of work to gain citizenship motivate other relatives given the tough stances on immigration ongoing.

“Maybe you have noticed, there is a small immigration issue going on in our country,” said district court judge Jason Disbrow. “There are no group of Americans better equipped than you 78 folks to get involved.”

“There’s definitely hope for anyone that is willing to go through the process,” said Cortes Mendez.