Former middle school assistant charged with child sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a former teacher’s assistant with sexually abusing a minor.

Nicholas Lavon Oates faces charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child. It is uncertain whether or not these alleged events happened while Oates was still employed with the New Hanover County School System.

The school system confirmed with WWAY that Oates had previously worked as a Special Education Assistant at Myrtle Grove Middle School through all of 2016 and resigned in early February of 2017.

Oates was taken into custody over the weekend and will have his first court appearance Monday as he now faces a $1 million bond.