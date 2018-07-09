Bird rescue activists protest alleged duck hoarder’s court appearance

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County woman accused of hoarding ducks on her property appeared in court again Monday. A group of bird rescue activists were outside of the courthouse in protest.

Investigators originally searched Cynthia Huber’s property on Watermill Way back in December. They found 153 ducks, dozens of which were allegedly disabled or injured.

Huber was charged with several counts of animal cruelty, but the judge dismissed the case in April when veterinarians the state needed to testify were not available. The DA’s office refiled the charges.

Skywatch Bird Rescue originally helped the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seize the ducks. The organization was outside the courthouse Monday in protest.

One of their representatives, Amelia Nash, gave a prepared statement to WWAY.

“We want to speak up for the animals that have been abused,” Nash said. “We want the courts and authorities to know that we oppose animal neglect, abuse and we want to see these crimes punished to the full extent.”

Nash went on to say that the ducks needed proper vaccinations, shelter and nutrition, something Huber did not provide.

Nash said the organization wants the judge to give a fair and fitting punishment to Huber for her alleged crimes.

Huber’s case was continued until August 6.