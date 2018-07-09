Tropical Storm Chris could become a hurricane later today

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Chris continues to meander off the North Carolina coast.

Chris is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Monday.

While no direct impacts are expected in southeastern NC, swells generated by Chris will increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

There is a moderate to high rip current risk across area beaches so use extra caution if you plan on swimming.

By the middle of the week, Chris will begin to move northeast and bring tropical storm impacts to portions of Atlantic Canada.

WHAT’S UP WITH BERYL?

An area of showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Beryl is producing locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and the northern Leeward Islands.

The disturbance is expected to move west-northwestward for the next day or so, passing over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, and over Hispaniola tonight.

Conditions could become somewhat conducive for regeneration of a tropical cyclone later this week when the system is forecast to turn northward over the Bahamas and the western Atlantic.