Supply man sentenced to life for raping, impregnating child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man received two life sentences after pleading guilty to several sex crime charges involving a child under the age of 13.

According to the district attorney’s office, John Edward Ward, 50, pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory rape of a child by an adult, first degree sexual offense, and sexual offense with a child. He also pleaded to three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The district attorney’s office says the crimes took place between 2015 and 2016.

During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Glenn Emery said the victim got pregnant during one of the sexual assaults.

Emery said the victim had the child and DNA testing identified Ward as the father of the child.

At a sentencing hearing, District Attorney Jon David asked Judge J. Stanley Carmical to sentence the defendant to two consecutive life sentences.

Judge Carmical noted that the victim is already serving her own life sentence and honored the state’s request.

Ward has been in jail since his arrest on March 9, 2017.