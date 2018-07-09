Thousands of dollars in merchandise taken in series of thefts at floral shop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A series of thefts that are soiling a local flower shop.

Owners have caught the thieves on camera multiple times but have not stopped.

Owners of Lou’s Flower World say the thieves know what time to come, how to avoid being seen and even what plants they want.

“It’s very devastating to us,” said co-owner Angie Baker, “He apparently knows the quality of the plants that he’s taking and the value of them.”

The store has been the victim of now more than five thefts. Baker believes one man caught in this security camera video is the ring leader behind a majority of them.

“He seems to have a routine down pact, he’s in and out within a matter of three to four minutes each time,” Baker said.

Police reports show the thefts go back to late April. Baker says this latest thefts happened only minutes after police left the area.

“They’re making their jump and getting out in just a few minutes time.”

The business has placed chain fencing on the two entrances so no one can enter the parking lot after hours. Baker showed us where the crooks cut through the chain with wire cutters. The most recent thefts happened within the last week only three days a part.

Baker says the cost to them is sprouting up to $9,000. Baker fears that the business may never see that money return.

“I’m not sure that we will ever recoup that.”

The business has taken to Facebook and is offering a $200 reward to anyone who can provide information that could lead to an arrest.