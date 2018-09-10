Hurricane Florence could produce extreme flooding to North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence has been quickly strengthening Monday and is on route to severely impact the Carolinas at the end of the week.

This catastrophic storm is keeping meteorologists, like the StormTrack 3 Weather Team, across the mid-Atlantic busy tracking where and when Florence will be making landfall.

The category 4 storm is expected to bring life threatening impacts especially flooding.

Wilmington’s National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff has been hard at work updating the local community on what to expect with this storm.

“Currently, the bulk of the rain is forecast to occur across eastern North Carolina and some places over 10 inches but if the track slows down or is just to the left then those high rain totals could cover a large portion of southeastern North Carolina versus staying to our north,” said Pfaff.

The current track extends the possibility of landfall from South Carolina to northern Virginia but the impacts will extend even farther.

Pfaff said Florence’s current track puts southeastern North Carolina in the pocket to get tons of rain and he is closely eyeing how this will effect our river basins.

“From the northeast Cape Fear, Black Creek, Lumber, Waccamaw,” says Pfaff. “All of those rivers in our area could potentially see significant flooding. If the track brings higher rainfall amounts that axis of rain farther south and into our area.”

July was wet and August was rather dry which experts say balanced our rain totals for the season but Florence could bring a big shift, depending on its track.

There have only been 26 category 4 hurricanes to ever make landfall in the us since 1850.