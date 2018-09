CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach issued a State of Emergency for the town Monday evening.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the town starting 7 a.m. Tuesday and all residents should be off the island no later than 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to town council.

The town says no alcohol sales after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the meeting from Monday here.