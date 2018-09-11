Mandatory evacuation issued for unincorporated areas in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all areas of unincorporated Brunswick County. Shelters are opening in Brunswick County at 2 p.m.

Due to the storm, emergency medical responders will likely not be able to respond to medical emergencies for those who do not leave the County or seek shelter. Once wind speeds reached a sustained speed of 40-45 mph, it will not be safe for fire trucks and ambulances to be on the road. Depending on storm conditions, the inability to respond could extend for days.

- Advertisement -

Residents seeking to evacuate who do not have transportation should call (910) 253-5383.

Pet Friendly Shelters will be opening Tuesday at 2 p.m. at:

West Brunswick High School (550 Whiteville Rd., Shallotte) – pet friendly

North Brunswick High School (114 Scorpion Drive, Leland) – pet friendly

South Brunswick High School (100 Cougar Road, Boiling Spring Lakes) – pet friendly

Residents evacuating to a shelter should bring identification, any needed medications, any needed items like glasses or diapers, clothing for 3-7 days, pillows, toiletries, chargers for cell phones, and books, games or cards. Residents should bring sheets or bedding, and cots and air mattresses if available. Alcohol, illegal substances, and weapons are not permitted.

Related Article: Mandatory evacuation issued for Carolina Beach residents

Dogs and cats are accepted at all Brunswick County shelters. Owners must stay at the shelter as well, and should bring documentation of rabies vaccines, food, any medicines, and any other items necessary for your pets.

Those evacuating can find evacuation routes and shelter locations at readync.org or in the free Ready NC app (downloadable at https://readync.org/EN/DOWNLOADAPP.html).

Those who have concerns about transportation or other concerns with evacuating should call (910) 253-5383.