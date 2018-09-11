Pregnant? Here’s what NHRMC recommends

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital will remain open during Hurricane Florence for patients who must be there.

According to a news release, because of the severity of the storm, the physicians of the OB/GYN Department are recommending pregnant woman who have the means to leave evacuate the area – particularly pregnant women at 37 weeks and above.

It will be difficult to travel to the hospital during the height of the storm, and emergency services may not be able to reach you if roads are blocked by flooding or downed trees. NHRMC EMS ceases operations when sustained wind speeds exceed 50 mph.

Patients are encouraged to contact their primary OB office today to get a copy of their records prior to evacuating.